4 SpaceX astronauts launch for ISS in historic mission

More
The Sunday launch marks the first time in history that NASA has used a private company to carry astronauts into space. The rocket was built by SpaceX, the company started by Elon Musk.
1:38 | 11/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4 SpaceX astronauts launch for ISS in historic mission

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"The Sunday launch marks the first time in history that NASA has used a private company to carry astronauts into space. The rocket was built by SpaceX, the company started by Elon Musk.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74242219","title":"4 SpaceX astronauts launch for ISS in historic mission","url":"/WNT/video/spacex-astronauts-launch-iss-historic-mission-74242219"}