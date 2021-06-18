24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

SpaceX crew answers questions from children at St. Jude

SpaceX crew member Hayley Arceneaux is a physician assistant and was treated at St. Jude Hospital as a child. The all-civilian crew answered children&rsquo;s questions about space.

Examined

