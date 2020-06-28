Transcript for A special thanks to a special nurse

Finally tonight, "America strong." The nurse sticking by a patient while he battled covid-19, and the special mission to thank her. 60-year-old Walter Ruiz set out on a mission to find the nurse who he says is his hero. The voice, the voice. I never see the face. Reporter: The father and grandfather spent two weeks in isolation battling covid-19. With no family able to visit, he relied on the compassion of the nurses at mercy health Fairfield hospital in Cincinnati. And one of them really stood out. She told me, don't quit now, you can do it. You can make it. That thing keeps me alive. Reporter: Walter beat the virus. But he couldn't forget the kindness of that one nurse, so he reached out to the hospital to find her. He didn't have a name and couldn't remember what she looked like, because of her mask and shield. My boss approached me and she said we've got a patient that really wants to thank the nurse that's taken care of him, and there was myself and another nurse who had cared for him, blonde hair, similar height and build. Reporter: After Walter received the photos of the two nurses, he picked out this woman, Lisa lane. And I chose her, Lisa. I'm not 100% sure but I think it's her. Reporter: Just to be sure, he wanted to meet her to thank her and the covid unit staff. And here's that moment. As soon as I saw him, I remembered taking care of him and I said, "Oh, my goodness," and he said, "That's her," he recognized my voice. She will be my hero for the rest of my life. I think the words, when she tell me you can make it, don't quit. They give me power. Thank you. My pleasure, it's my honor to take care of you. Reporter: Two words that turned out to be the best medicine. Don't quit. And tonight, two more words. This time from that patient to the nurse. Thank you. And a big thank you to all the health care workers on the front lines who have not stopped for months, and keep going.

