Transcript for Stan Lee, the man who brought superheroes to life, dies at 95

Not to mention "The x-men." "The avengers." And "Black panther." My son, it is your time. Reporter: A diverse group of heroes with one thing in common. Stanley, writer, editor and publisher at marvel comics. Lee's big innovation, to give these larger than life heroes human flaws. His boss was skeptical at first. He's a hero. Heroes don't have problems, that's why they're heroes. That shows what I knew. Reporter: Those characters now rule at the box office. The movie versions are getting better than the comic book versions. Name? Stan Lee. Reporter: Like Hitchcock, he loved his cameos. Bringing himself, or the hero, down to Earth. Are you Tony stank? Yes, this is -- this is Tony stank. Reporter: Or reminding the hero what the point is. I guess one person can make a difference. Reporter: Stan Lee was 95. The pantheon he leaves behind, immortal. What a legacy. Dave Wright tonight, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.