Stan Lee, the man who brought superheroes to life, dies at 95

More
He was a writer, editor and publisher at Marvel Comics, responsible for hits like "Black Panther" and "The Fantastic Four."
1:22 | 11/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stan Lee, the man who brought superheroes to life, dies at 95
Not to mention "The x-men." "The avengers." And "Black panther." My son, it is your time. Reporter: A diverse group of heroes with one thing in common. Stanley, writer, editor and publisher at marvel comics. Lee's big innovation, to give these larger than life heroes human flaws. His boss was skeptical at first. He's a hero. Heroes don't have problems, that's why they're heroes. That shows what I knew. Reporter: Those characters now rule at the box office. The movie versions are getting better than the comic book versions. Name? Stan Lee. Reporter: Like Hitchcock, he loved his cameos. Bringing himself, or the hero, down to Earth. Are you Tony stank? Yes, this is -- this is Tony stank. Reporter: Or reminding the hero what the point is. I guess one person can make a difference. Reporter: Stan Lee was 95. The pantheon he leaves behind, immortal. What a legacy. Dave Wright tonight, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59149643,"title":"Stan Lee, the man who brought superheroes to life, dies at 95","duration":"1:22","description":"He was a writer, editor and publisher at Marvel Comics, responsible for hits like \"Black Panther\" and \"The Fantastic Four.\"","url":"/WNT/video/stan-lee-man-brought-superheroes-life-dies-95-59149643","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.