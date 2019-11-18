Student found dead near Cornell University after attending off-campus frat party

More
Police are investigating the death of freshman Antonio Tsialas and his parents are offering a $10,000 dollar reward for any information.
1:09 | 11/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Student found dead near Cornell University after attending off-campus frat party

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"Police are investigating the death of freshman Antonio Tsialas and his parents are offering a $10,000 dollar reward for any information.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67091120","title":"Student found dead near Cornell University after attending off-campus frat party","url":"/WNT/video/student-found-dead-cornell-university-attending-off-campus-67091120"}