Students wipe away tears as they returning to Santa Fe high school

More
Community mourns the10 victims killed as authorities probe motive behind massacre.
2:36 | 05/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Students wipe away tears as they returning to Santa Fe high school

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55299654,"title":"Students wipe away tears as they returning to Santa Fe high school","duration":"2:36","description":"Community mourns the10 victims killed as authorities probe motive behind massacre.","url":"/WNT/video/students-wipe-tears-returning-santa-fe-high-school-55299654","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.