Transcript for Subscription rental companies offering more choices for your home

Back now with "Your money" and growing tend for shoppers. The generation renting everything. ABC's eri reshef is out to save you money. This is the apartment that I rent in Brooklyn. Reporter: Like many millennials, Elissa weinzimmer is not just renting her home, she's also renting the couch she's sitting on. She says she uses feather, a subscription rental company that lets you try out furniture for a monthly fee. If you like it, you can buy it. Elissa's sofa, $156 a month. Her bed frame, $25. This desk chair, which is $9 a month on the six-month plan. Reporter: Rental companies offering choice without commitment, allowing customers to change it up with a click of the button. You can have all of the new stuff, all of the hottest stuff, but you didn't have to make a significant investment. Welcome to my home in downtown Los Angeles. Reporter: Nicki Reynolds said she may consider kbieing some of her decor down the road but for now rents all of this $71 a month through fernish. The company offers three to 12-month subscription plans. I also use rent the runway. I do the unlimited service. Reporter: If she purchased these items, Miki says it would cost her $675. But she pays $159 a month, and can swap her outfits any time she wants. Rent the runway telling us their subscription service is growing 160% year over year. People have the ability and freedom to rent their clothing, furniture, homes, even household appliances. Now retailers have to rethink their entire business models. Reporter: And for now the two furniture subscription services are only available in select cities but if this continues, we will see a lot more rental programs popping up across the country. Can you rent ties? I bet you can. I will look into it.

