Surfside building collapse now a recovery mission

Officials notified families of the shift in search efforts as the death toll jumped to at least 54 people on Wednesday. Survivors who made it out of the building lost everything in the collapse.
2:22 | 07/08/21

Transcript for Surfside building collapse now a recovery mission

