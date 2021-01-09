Taliban celebrates US military withdrawal

The Taliban released a video that showed the group storming the Kabul airport after U.S. forces left. More than 70 disabled U.S. military aircrafts were left at the airport, the Pentagon said.
3:08 | 09/01/21

