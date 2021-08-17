Taliban seizes Kabul, chaos breaks out in streets

Disturbing video shows large crowds of Afghans trying to escape and forcing the Kabul airport to shut down. At least seven people have been reportedly killed during the airport chaos.
7:42 | 08/17/21

