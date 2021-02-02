Tony Bennett’s family reveals he is battling Alzheimer’s

Tony Bennett’s wife Susan told AARP magazine, “He’s not the old Tony anymore, but when he sings, he’s the old Tony.” He was first diagnosed in 2016 and is now 94 years old.
