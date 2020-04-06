Tracking Cristobal and severe storms

More
Tropical Storm Cristobal battered Mexico and Central America with heavy rain and is expected to move toward the Gulf of Mexico and gain strength into the weekend.
0:12 | 06/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tracking Cristobal and severe storms

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"Tropical Storm Cristobal battered Mexico and Central America with heavy rain and is expected to move toward the Gulf of Mexico and gain strength into the weekend. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71077052","title":"Tracking Cristobal and severe storms","url":"/WNT/video/tracking-cristobal-severe-storms-71077052"}