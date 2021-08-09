Transcript for Trial underway in 2015 Paris terror attacks that killed 130

Now to Paris tonight, and the dramatic moment playing out in court after that horrific terror attack you'll remember we covered here. 20 men accused in that 2015 attack, rivfuls and suicide bombs targeting a soccer stadium, the ba that clan concert hall and neighborhood cafes, leaving 130 people dead. Tonight, the trial finally now starting in a specially built courtroom amid heightened security. The lead suspect shouting in court. Here's our foreign correspondent James Longman in Paris. Reporter: The Paris terror attacks ripped at very the heart of the city. In November 2015, ten masked gunmen and suicide bombers laid siege to a soccer match, sprayed the city's crowded cafes and restaurants with bullets, and at this rock concert -- brought the music to a stop with murderous gunfire. 90 people died here at the Bataclan theater. 130 people were killed in total and more than 400 wounded. All but one of the attackers died. Several detonating suicide vests. Authorities say Salah Abdeslam threw his away and ran, prompting a massive manhunt. David reporting on the aftermath of the attacks. You can actually see the memorial that's been growing by the hour here in Paris. People coming out to all of these sites to remember all of those who were lost. Reporter: Five months later, the suspect finally captured. A van believed to be carrying Abdeslam arrived at a specially-built court in the heart of the French capital this morning. He and 19 other suspects are on trial, accused of helping provide guns, cars and planning for the largest ever ISIS attack in Europe ever. Abdeslam has refused to speak to investigators about the assault and was defiant today in court shouting at the judge. And when asked to state his profession, declared, "I abandoned any profession to become a combatant of the islamic state." At one point, someone in the section of the court where victims shouted back, "130 people were killed." And James Longman with us live from Paris. James, we certainly remember bringing this broadcast after that extraordinary scene playing out, the loss, the human toll. And now all these years later, we're seeing extraordinary security for this trial. Reporter: Yeah, that's right, David. Security here is very tight. Authorities doing what they can to prevent another attack during this very high profile trial. And it is France's largest ever trial. 300 lawyers, 1,800 plaintiffs and all this set to play out over nine months at least. David? We're glad you're there in Paris for us. James, thank you.

