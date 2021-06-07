Tropical Storm Elsa nears south Florida

Families near Tampa are lining up for sandbags in preparation for Elsa. The storm hit Barbados as a Category 1 hurricane and also made landfall in Cuba. At least three people have died.
3:16 | 07/06/21

