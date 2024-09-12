Tropical storm Francine leaves nearly 400,000 without power

The storm blew inland after making landfall southwest of New Orleans late Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane before quickly slowing down to become a tropical storm. No fatalities have been reported.

September 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live