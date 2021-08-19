Transcript for Tropical Storm Henri expected to grow into hurricane as it nears East Coast

Next tonight, parts of the northeast now bracing for what could very well become a hurricane now. Tropical storm Henri moving closer to the coast. Let's get right to ginger zee with us again tonight. Hey, ginger. Reporter: Hey, David. Just as post-tropical storm Fred leaves the northeast, we say hello to Henri. And right now, headed west at 10 miles per hour, it is east of Florida by a lot but you can see that area that's all the shower and storms in the southeast, that is going to pick up Henri. It's a little trough and it's going to drive it north and north toward new England and that's who I think really needs to be on the lookout. I want everybody from the outer banks up through the Jersey shore to watch this weekend for high surf and rip currents, but for actual impacts from the storm, we're going to be watching it. The spaghetti plots are still a little bit wide there. Sunday night into Monday, certainly watch as the cone becomes more narrow. David? Ginger, thank you. When we come back here in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.