Tropical Storm Henri takes aim at the Northeast

The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it churns up the East Coast, which could make it the first hurricane to hit New England since 1991.
1:09 | 08/20/21

Transcript for Tropical Storm Henri takes aim at the Northeast

