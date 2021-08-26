Transcript for Tropical Storm Ida forms in Caribbean, could hit Gulf Coast as major hurricane

Tonight a new tropical storm has just been named expected to become a powerful hurricane headed toward the gulf so rob Marciano is back tonight hey rob. Hi David Strong confidence not at this will be a strong hurricane as it approaches the US right out about a hundred miles west. Of Jamaica tropical storm warnings are posted for western Cuba and will rapidly intensify over very warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico rapidly moved to the coast. Potentially making landfall to category two or three storm along Louisiana coast Sunday afternoon anybody from Louisiana through Mississippi. Needs to be prepare for this storm. David all right rob thank you.

