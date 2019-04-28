Transcript for Trump takes aim at 2020 democratic frontrunners

We turn out of the White House in the growing field of Democrats eager to take on president trump. An ABC news Washington Post poll shows. Just how for Vice President Biden has the early front runner among Democrats. And Democrat leaning voters with 17% support. It's full bystanders. We judge Harris work and Warren and while that may be good news for teen bought in its early and maybe the bigger headline. 35%. Are up for grabs and now president trump. Is taking aim it is possible competition here's ABC's White House correspondent Terry Paul Mary. Tonight president trump on the attack taking aim at the democratic front runners his biggest rivals in 22 when he. A threat radical. They should. Officially the radical left Democrat party. First firing off and vice president Joseph Biden's kid yeah. Speech well. Biden launching his campaign on Thursday. To remove content from Seoul this nation. In an interview with Fox News the president suggesting something's different about Biden. He doesn't look the same to me I sure what happened to him. So he's he's been exposed it is very weak is sort of talk about those. Charms rally in Wisconsin the key battleground state he won by only 23000. Votes the president's fundraising already in high gear his campaign manager saying they priest a 150 million dollars. 45 million dollars alone from magaw hats and it created a vast personal voter database. We're on course why go to 4050 million which is almost every voter approval for its presence yeah I can just call or email. But trump. Easing just banking on fund raising. Using his signature issue immigration to hammer opponent Theodore Rourke. Meadow O'Rourke blocks and take down the walls that means he's finished the war. Defending his hometown about paso. One of the safest cities in United States of America today because we are a city of immigrants and asylum seekers. And refugees. And today president Tom claims that the administration is already busting migrants to so called Sanctuary Cities that don't comply with immigration laws now we're sending. Many of them to Sanctuary Cities thank you for. Thank. You happy about it. I'm proud to tell you that was actually my sick idea. Terrible Mary joins us now from the White House and tear on that last statement we just heard from the president in your report. The president they're saying they are bossi migrants a Sanctuary Cities put all reporting and others is that that plane never moved forward. Thomas that plan was designed to target districts led by Democrats and at the time the Department of Homeland Security told the White House that it was inappropriate. And there will be logistical issues Tom we priest at the White House many times to find out if they're actually carrying out the policy and they haven't gotten back to us Tom. Terrible Mayer press tonight Kara thank you and Joseph Biden his wife Jill will sit down for an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts. On GMA this coming Tuesday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.