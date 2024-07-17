Trump's running mate JD Vance to address convention

Senator JD Vance prepares to introduce himself to the nation as he takes the stage at the Republican National Convention to make the case for Donald Trump.

July 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live