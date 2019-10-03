Turkish Airlines makes emergency landing at JFK Airport

The Boeing 777 with 329 people on board experienced turbulence en route to JFK airport from Istanbul, injuring 29 passengers and one flight attendant.
1:48 | 03/10/19

