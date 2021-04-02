UK scientists find new data on efficacy of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

More
Oxford’s early data, not yet peer reviewed, revealed that the AstraZeneca vaccine can reduce the spread of COVID-19 by more than 50%, suggesting those vaccinated are unlikely to infect others.
2:37 | 02/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for UK scientists find new data on efficacy of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:37","description":"Oxford’s early data, not yet peer reviewed, revealed that the AstraZeneca vaccine can reduce the spread of COVID-19 by more than 50%, suggesting those vaccinated are unlikely to infect others.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75668366","title":"UK scientists find new data on efficacy of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine","url":"/WNT/video/uk-scientists-find-data-efficacy-oxford-astrazeneca-vaccine-75668366"}