Ukraine ramps up plans for new counteroffensive

Russia launched its largest drone attack since the start of the war in Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said they downed nearly all the 54 Iranian-made drones.

May 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live