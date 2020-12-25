Unknown person appears to be flying jetpack at 3,000 feet

Caught on camera, a person appears to be flying in a jetpack at 3,000 feet past a private plane. The close encounter happened just 7 miles from Los Angeles International Airport.
1:15 | 12/25/20

