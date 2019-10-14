Urgent search for survivors in deadly building collapse

More
A hotel building that was under construction came crashing down in New Orleans with two reported dead and one construction worker still missing.
1:57 | 10/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Urgent search for survivors in deadly building collapse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:57","description":"A hotel building that was under construction came crashing down in New Orleans with two reported dead and one construction worker still missing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66250613","title":"Urgent search for survivors in deadly building collapse","url":"/WNT/video/urgent-search-survivors-deadly-building-collapse-66250613"}