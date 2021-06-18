24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

US admits error in Afghanistan drone strike that killed 7 children

Gen. Frank McKenzie apologized for the drone strike following the Kabul airport attack that killed seven innocent children and three innocent adults, including an aid worker for an American company.

