Transcript for How USAID is making a positive impact on the lives of children in Malawi

Finally tonight, we take you to Malawi. Known as the warm heart of Africa. Where we found the giving heart of America. In one of the poorest countries on the planet, the voices of children greet us. ?????? first lady Melania trump here to see the progress U.S.A.I.D. Has made at the chipala primary school. But after this greeting, the challenges these students and teachers face every day becomes apparent. Mrs. Trump witnessing this reality, seeing it up close. Pan incredibly moving scene in Malawi. These children are outdoors, it's 94 degrees, they're covered in dust, their books are in Tatters. The extreme poverty is one of the reasons Melania trump wanted to come here. But despite the challenges we saw the children engaged, listening, and learning in English. U.S.A.I.D. Training teachers here, as part of their national reading program. The first lady donating a batch of books. Part of more than 1.4 million textbooks being distributed throughout the country. Along with bags, school supplies and soccer balls from the first lady's be best initiative. When people have opportunities, and societies are freer and more educated, we are stronger as the United States. Reporter: This goodwill effort, despite the president's attempt to cut funding for U.S.A.I.D., which congress refused to do. The first lady seeing how these programs are dependent on U.S. Dollars. It's touching, but I'm glad I'm here to see what the children are going through. And they're educating them in the right way. We'll have much more from the trip in our interview, being Melania, Friday night at 10:00 P.M. Eastern. Please make sure to tune in. Thanks so much for joining us. "Gma" first thing in the morning. David Muir right back here tomorrow night. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Have a great evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.