Ex-Uvalde school police chief charged over failed response to shooting

A grand jury indicted former Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo and a second officer, for their roles in the botched response to the 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary School.

June 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live