Now Playing: Can the COVID-19 vaccine cause infertility?

Now Playing: Kansas City Chiefs have COVID-19 scare days before Super Bowl

Now Playing: COVID-19 relief bill battle

Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccines and new variants

Now Playing: Tracking the virus: 1 year of life with COVID-19

Now Playing: Tips for taming your inner negative voice

Now Playing: On-demand COVID-19 mobile service is a pandemic success

Now Playing: How Los Angeles’ Latino community is getting hit hard by COVID-19

Now Playing: The latest on people’s response to the COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Closer to a COVID relief deal?

Now Playing: Doctors said her rare muscular disease would kill her by 6. This year she'll turn 40

Now Playing: Making COVID-19 vaccine access more equitable amid emerging disparities

Now Playing: COVID-19 survivor on a path to recovery as US records deadliest month yet

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, February 1, 2021

Now Playing: A look at West Virginia’s vaccine rollout success

Now Playing: Will bipartisan meeting with Biden help decide COVID-19 relief?

Now Playing: Alaska all-female vaccination team