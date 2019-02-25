Transcript for Venezuela's Maduro: US planning military invasion to get him out

an ABC news exclusive. Amid those horrific pictures from Venezuela, the food and aid from the U.S. Set on fire, tonight, the embattled leader, Nicolas maduro, trying to hold on, sitting down just moments ago with our Tom llamas. Maduro with a message for president trump and his administration tonight. Reporter: Tonight the tension building in Venezuela's power struggle. Aid trucks set on fire over the weekend, as opposition groups tried in vain to bring over much-needed food and medical supplies, donated by the united States. Tonight in a rare review inside of his presidential palace, Nicolas maduro telling ABC news he believes the U.S. Is preparing a military invasion to get him out. You think the U.S. Wants to invade Venezuela? Translator: The United States wants Venn swa la's oil and they're having to go to war for that oil. Reporter: Today, vice president Mike pence in Colombia to meet with Venezuela's interim president, Juan guaido, and other South American leaders opposed to maduro. Translator: Everything that the United States government has done has been condemned. They're trying to fabricate a crisis to justify political escalation and a military intervention in Venezuela to bring a war to South America. Reporter: But maduro refusing to budge. He says guaido is a puppet of the United States and that his country will not beg for the U.S. Help. Translator: Our movement came from the depths of the Venezuelan people. We've been governing democratically for 20 years. Everything that we are, everything that we have, we have because of the popular vote. Reporter: David, we wrapped up that sit-down interview just moments ago, and president maduro made it very clear, he wants to talk to president trump. He wants to shake his hand and tell him he's confused about Venezuela. The problem is, the trump administration has made it clear, they do not want to negotiate with him. David? Tom llamas with us tonight from Venezuela, interviewing president maduro. Tom, our thanks to you. And we are also following

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.