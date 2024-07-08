Veteran comedian Jay Johnston pleads guilty for his role in the Jan. 6 attack

Jay Johnston, best known for his roles in "Bob's Burgers," "Arrested Development" and "Anchorman," pleaded guilty to attacking police on Jan. 6. He faces up to five years in prison.

July 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live