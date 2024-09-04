Vice President Kamala Harris condemns Georgia school shooting

During a speech in New Hampshire, Harris described the Georgia high school shooting as a "senseless tragedy," adding, "We've got to end the epidemic of gun violence in our country once and for all."

September 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live