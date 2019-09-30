Transcript for Video shows school bus driver accused of transporting students while drunk

Newly released surveillance video of a frightening bus ride home from school the video showing the driver yelling yeah. Children screaming about the way she was driving they believe she was strong can one boy calling 911. Here's ABC's can it would work. Tonight the bus driver heard in this news release surveillance video I yeah. Eased out of the job. Children on this does say it was a terrifying ride home. The police say Longview Washington school bus driver counter and macaroni and was drunk behind the wheel. And that forty yield macaroni was yelling in coherently on an op even before she picked up children. Very. One of the steered students on board calling none 11 after getting off the bus. But yeah that's. She wanted chug he pat green red light. Police tracking her down taunting her and you wind and reckless endangerment. David Mack Brown pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge and told police she takes both sleep and anxiety medication and she says she did not. Run those red lights she has since resigned from her job. Davis came that we Wear tonight thank you.

