Transcript for Violent clash between protesters and police in Hong Kong

We move on overseas to the clashes in Hong Kong. Take a look at these images. Police firing tear gas at protesters who went ahead with anti-government demonstrations despite warnings not to that conflict stretching into its tenth week now and could possibly affect financial markets and your 401(k). Reporter: Tonight, arrest in Hong Kong showing no slowing down after ten weeks of protests. Riot police firing tear gas at crowds, trying to break barricades, holding up road traffic across the city. Meanwhile, several miles away at Hong Kong international airport, protesters staging a sit-in. Mow the first move at beijing targeting a Hong Kong firm, ordering them to halt any involvement in the protest. There's more at stake than businesses there. The man who predicted the collapse of sub prime mortgages ahead of the 2008 financial crisis says if this situation in Hong Kong gets any worse it could pose a greater risk to the U.S. Economy as a trade war. If there's a black swan as things happening in Hong Kong, if things escalate that can have an effect on the global economy. Reporter: China is Hong Kong's trading partner. Hong Kong's economy is essential for attracting global informsments. China knows this. Beijing says the cause for liberty in Hong Kong will be heard inside mainland China. Tom? Julia, thank you. Next to the weather back

