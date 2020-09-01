Volunteers stepping up to save Australia’s wildlife amid fires

More
An ecological emergency is unfolding as more than 1 billion animals have now been killed.
1:21 | 01/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Volunteers stepping up to save Australia’s wildlife amid fires

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"An ecological emergency is unfolding as more than 1 billion animals have now been killed.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68155339","title":"Volunteers stepping up to save Australia’s wildlife amid fires ","url":"/WNT/video/volunteers-stepping-save-australias-wildlife-amid-fires-68155339"}