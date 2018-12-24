Transcript for Wall Street having its worst December since the Great Depression

stories right now, beginning with the record slide on wall Street. The worst Christmas eve ever for the markets. And this could become the worst December of trading since the great depression. The Dow in a free-fall all day, closing early, losing more than 650 points. It comes as president trump fas political battles on multiple fronts, including a standoff over the government shutdown that could last into next year. ABC's Rebecca Jarvis starts us off. Reporter: It was the nightmare before Chris has. Stocks continuing their plunge today, the S and SP 500 officially in a bear market, down 20% from October's record highs. Wall Street having its worst December since the great depression, rocked by concerns over rising interest rates, trade tensions with China and a slowing global economy. Hit Harold by added political uncertainty. President trump on Twitter lashing out again at the federal reserve, calling it the economy's "Only problem." When investors don't have a clear picture of the strength of our economy and the strength of our country, that's going to force them to really tighten the straps. Reporter: Adding to the anxiety, word treasury secretary Steve mnuchin called the CEOs of the nations six largest banks out of the blue this weekend, asking that they had "Ample liquidity." Today, mnuchin convening the so-called "Plunge protection team" after attempts to calm market jitters, instead added to them. If you started the year with $1000 in stocks, today you'd have about $880 left. Putting it into perspective there. Rebecca Jarvis joinings you now. And Rebecca, where do traders think the markets are headed as we close out the year and head into 2019? Reporter: Yeah, well, Tom, it's possible, according to traders, that we see a little bounce in the coming days. After all, this is the time that's historically known for the Santa Claus rally, when stocks jump between Christmas and just after new year's. The economy right now is on relatively firm footing. The jobs picture is improving. Wages are going up. But there's so much sun ternty that lies ahead, and Tom, that spells volatility for the stock market. Tom? Rebecca, thank you. That market downturn comes amid a backdrop of yet another

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.