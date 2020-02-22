Weinstein jurors ask judge if they can issue partial verdict

More
The judge in Harvey Weinstein’s trial told the jury to keep deliberating on two of the five felony counts he faces, which are for predatory sexual assault.
2:05 | 02/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Weinstein jurors ask judge if they can issue partial verdict

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:05","description":"The judge in Harvey Weinstein’s trial told the jury to keep deliberating on two of the five felony counts he faces, which are for predatory sexual assault. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69134726","title":"Weinstein jurors ask judge if they can issue partial verdict","url":"/WNT/video/weinstein-jurors-judge-issue-partial-verdict-69134726"}