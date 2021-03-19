‘Wheel of Fortune’ grand prize winner gives money away to charity

Scott Kolbrenner won $145,000 last night on the game show and vowed to give all of his winnings to a children’s charity and a food bank.
0:22 | 03/19/21

Scott quote winner taking home a 145000. Dollars last night the married father to end life long real fan. That vowing to give it all to a children's charity. And it flew back utilitarian.

