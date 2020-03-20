Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: March 19, 2020

Now Playing: Drone walks dog amid coronavirus lockdown in Cyprus

Now Playing: Brilliant ways people have responded to the coronavirus outbreak

Now Playing: Staggering number of Americans have already lost their jobs

Now Playing: 40 percent hospitalized with COVID-19 are under age 54

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 19, 2020

Now Playing: Former Florida governor addresses Miami Beach closings, federal response

Now Playing: Nearly a week after taking a COVID-19 test, a man learns his fate

Now Playing: Florida governor, Miami mayor close all public parks, beaches

Now Playing: Emergency plan could give each American $1,200

Now Playing: Applications for unemployment benefits surge by 70,000 last week

Now Playing: State Department warns Americans to avoid all international travel

Now Playing: Makeshift hospitals, testing sites pop up across the country

Now Playing: More than 13,000 people test positive for novel coronavirus in the US

Now Playing: Debra Messing encourages fans to be safe

Now Playing: Here’s what Kylie Jenner has to say about safety during coronavirus shutdown

Now Playing: People find ways to help their community amid coronavirus crisis

Now Playing: Milestones celebrated across US despite pandemic