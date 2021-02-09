Widespread shortages for basic supplies after Ida

More
Hurricane Ida survivors are waiting in long lines to buy gas and generators due to widespread power outages. Food, water and shelter are desperately scarce in Louisiana.
2:39 | 09/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Widespread shortages for basic supplies after Ida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:39","description":"Hurricane Ida survivors are waiting in long lines to buy gas and generators due to widespread power outages. Food, water and shelter are desperately scarce in Louisiana.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79776479","title":"Widespread shortages for basic supplies after Ida","url":"/WNT/video/widespread-shortages-basic-supplies-ida-79776479"}