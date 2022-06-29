WNBA star Brittney Griner is released in prisoner swap

After 294 days of detention, WNBA star Brittney Griner has been freed from detention in a penal colony in Russia, with Griner boarding a plane to the U.S.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live