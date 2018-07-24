Woman killed after floods cause tree to crash into Virginia home

More
Authorities are searching for a woman swept away in Pennsylvania and a missing man in the Hudson River.
3:05 | 07/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman killed after floods cause tree to crash into Virginia home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56794155,"title":"Woman killed after floods cause tree to crash into Virginia home","duration":"3:05","description":"Authorities are searching for a woman swept away in Pennsylvania and a missing man in the Hudson River. ","url":"/WNT/video/woman-killed-floods-tree-crash-virginia-home-56794155","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.