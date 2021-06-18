24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Woman surprises relative with kidney donation

Carrie Kimball of Manchester, New Hampshire, surprised her relative with a sign to reveal that she was his kidney donor.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live