Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins remembered

More
Dinkins was the first and only Black mayor in the city’s history when he served during the turbulent early 1990s. He died at the age of 93.
0:18 | 11/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins remembered

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Dinkins was the first and only Black mayor in the city’s history when he served during the turbulent early 1990s. He died at the age of 93.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74388951","title":"Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins remembered","url":"/WNT/video/york-city-mayor-david-dinkins-remembered-74388951"}