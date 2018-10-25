Transcript for New York City reports its first pediatric flu death of the season

Next tonight here, to the alarming headline here in new York City. Flu season is here, and it's already turned deadly. They are reporting the first child to die from flu here. Health officials urging everyone across the Kun twri to get their flu shot. With news of that new weapon, which may help, too. Here's ABC's whit Johnson. Reporter: Tonight, a deadly start to the flu season, prompting an urgent push to get Americans vaccinated. Today, New York City reporting its first flu death of a child this season. The second pediatric fatality nationwide. Pediatric deaths from the flu are not unusual, they are sad reminders of the consequences of not getting immunized. Reporter: According to the CDC, last season's flu killed about 80,000 people in the U.S., more than any other year since the 1970s. And the number of people getting vaccinated dropped to fewer than 4 out of 10 adults last winter. I'd rather get it than not get it. Reporter: This, as a new flu-fighting tool is expected to be available in the U.S. In just weeks. The fda approving xofluza, given in one dose, and designed to reduce the flu's duration. If taken within 48 hours of symptoms. Health officials recommend that everyone 6 months and older get the flu shot. Of the children who died last season, 80% were not vaccinated. David? Whit Johnson with us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.