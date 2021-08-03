New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will not resign

More
More of Cuomo’s former staffers are now coming forward, reportedly describing inappropriate behavior.
2:30 | 03/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will not resign

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:30","description":"More of Cuomo’s former staffers are now coming forward, reportedly describing inappropriate behavior. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76312745","title":"New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will not resign ","url":"/WNT/video/york-gov-andrew-cuomo-resign-76312745"}