New York jury gets Harvey Weinstein case

More
Prosecutors have argued he is guilty of predatory sexual assault, a charge that could mean life in prison to which he has pleaded not guilty.
0:25 | 02/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York jury gets Harvey Weinstein case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Prosecutors have argued he is guilty of predatory sexual assault, a charge that could mean life in prison to which he has pleaded not guilty.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69057506","title":"New York jury gets Harvey Weinstein case","url":"/WNT/video/york-jury-harvey-weinstein-case-69057506"}