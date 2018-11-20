Transcript for America's top player faces reigning champ in the World Chess Championship

It's brutal. It's exhaust thing. This year's edition is in London where Magnus karlson is Vincent Fabiano want to. Carlson from Norway it's the closest thing chastised rock stars and this will be his fourth world championship. Taiwan has representing the US as the new face of the wealth on the resurgence in American chess. The two grand masters are in for grueling weeks ahead. Each scan can last up to our artists in the championship is best of twelve. It's still time than the two war progressed to a series of quicker blitz games until a winner is determined. People have been playing chess for at least 15100 years it's only for about the last hundred of these that we've had an official world champion. For much of that century the championship has been dominated by Russian players. That changed at least briefly when Bobby Fischer won the world championship in 1972. America's Bobby Fischer was formally named world champ today at Reykjavik Iceland. If he's successful Fabiano car wanna would be the first American undisputed world champion since finished. These two grand masters are trailblazers. And an unbelievably complex game. And the great games that they do play at the world chess championship will be written down and can be studied by many generations.

