Transcript for Confidence Interval: The 1st female president will be a Republican

Hey Mario what are we doing today. This is another episode of confidence interval really make a persuasive case for an argument and then revealed just how confident we aren't so what you're hot take today. My uptake today and that our country will elect a you know Republican president Ford you know senate. Preston thinking that he floating around on mind after senator Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race two days after Super Tuesday I think the idea of fat Judith them geared repeating the plane sixteen election. Or your residual effects as an electorate. Democrats are not willing to put another woman on top of that it's important to note that we don't know whether women whose races because of sexism. What we do know based on political sign is that. First. You know candidates are generally assumed to be one liberal. Second voters can be more biased against women who seek executive office rather than. Slate of one and finally. While many democratic voters tell these pictures that they themselves want to elect a woman. They don't think their neighbors would be willing to use you in the primary for the general election. Which could be part of why this democratic primary started with half a dozen women and kidnapping mostly would have down to two men in that. Chris can be a pretty self mines that candidate is electable because we elect him. We haven't elected a democratic women president don't need it democratic woman isn't electable. And what Democrats have been grappling with this question for more than a decade Republicans just how to threatening Fina had. The meeting they haven't faced with suppressed yet I also think it doesn't take a huge mental leap to imagine a viable female Republican presidential candidate. There are plenty of established qualified Republican women African president Sovran is. Well within reason. If in 20/20 for the party decides to back one of them it's not hard to imagine some Heatley or at least funny. What can Reynolds winning a primary and then perhaps until now. I have my head just aren't confident are you. I wouldn't fan particularly confident in fact given a great affinity on a scale. It's not because they think we're going to elected you know Democrat president the fourteen Republican. But I think these arguments are just beginning really hurt I when it comes to concepts as complex electability and gender and partisanship. I think we kinda have to we've seen how. I've aside that fact that he actually 800 research into what happens. When women from both political parties seek office in fact we recently released a project called win win in the where we intervene 97 women from all fifty states. Across all levels of government you can check it out excellent description thanks for watching if you like this video subscribe to fact that EUT and don't forget to watch your hands.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.