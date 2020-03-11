Transcript for What the election map will look like if there's a 2016-sized polling error

Oh. Election Day is upon us and undoubtedly there's a lot of anxiety about whether or not the polls will be. That's understand Americans Carolina and wins this election. Also in 2016. We saw a larger than average pulling air in some upper midwestern means all the nationally we saw just about an average year now no one can tell you whether or not there's going to be a polling area this year how big it will be in which direction it might. But for academic purposes let's just imagine that there's a similar appalling errors while we saw in 2006. So for best I'm gonna use our handy interactive. Right here. Right now faces a hypothetical and it shows Biden and from me every statement are currently meeting. Now we should not expect that to be the actual results on Election Day because of course as we know. Pulling air out. So again this is a higher. And by the way disregard the arts here they're irrelevant because we've told you tracked him the hypothetical outcome of every race now if there was a 2000 sixteenths out error this is what we've changed Iowa would go from items column. Over trucks are. We would also seen that means second district would go from Biden's column over to trust column and we would also see that North Carolina. We go from Biden's column over to Charles. Now that is still watching that Joseph Barton when we end but it gets pretty close in three key states that means that trump is within. Half a point to appoint a joke part. So ignorant even bigger point arrogant ones who are sixteen. Steeper in the end president truck we could even see. Florida change. And. You're going to you trumps column Georgia also change. To go into the president's column and finally pennsylvanians. Now this would be bigger polling error and we saw in 2006. But even in that scenario. Joseph Biden would actually still win the election out it would be Weezer fans. He would mean 270 electorate which is. Bare minimum of electors need to win the Electoral College so that's a really close election it's also a very hypothetical one. In which the polls are off when he didn't want an important. But remember we don't know the degree to which their polling error in this election and we don't know which it will go I have just remembered Joseph Biden is. Behind president trunk by only about a point in taxes so now imagine that it's. Let's give the states. There were originally in Barton's Kong back to our. Now we're back to where we start again hypothetical world in which every state where Joseph Biden and Donald Trump are currently leading may end up winning an election. But imagine that's so in Texas the president is only leading by point and the same guards are hired. All of a sudden if we get tax system I did. And Ohio to bite into you. That's an overwhelming victory and that's not very much of polling error in the race. So the lesson is yes there could be 2016. South pulling air and Biden would still win an action. There could be an even bigger point arrogant ones in 2016. And then Biden might not win. But if the polling there is opposite direction. Keep it also you know. We're going to be making more videos like this and talking to you a lot of my colleagues here at 530 throughout Election Day and election night. And nature to subscribe to 530 on YouTube and check him and us you've also notified thirty dot com and follow us on our live blog. Going to be a long night and it will be witnessed review tale that he and eight. There have been good. There. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.